2022 Opel Kapitan e Shows an Improbable Mini-Dream of Thundering Sustainability

Opel’s final new model that appeared before the unfortunate debut of the Second World War seemed to have a predestined name: Kapitan. That means skipper or captain in German. If still alive today, the series would have a different meaning, though.
Several different generations of the “Kapitän” appeared between 1938 and 1970, then followed by its Diplomat, Senator, Omega, Signum, and Insignia successors. The latter isn’t an executive segment model anymore but rather a large D-segment family car. True, it can be used both at the office and during weekend escapades.
Stellantis doesn’t seem too keen on bestowing upon Opel the honor of developing a new flagship sedan when the entire automotive industry is going crazy over more crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. But that shouldn’t stop anyone from imagining one. Especially talented people like the “freelance automotive designer and illustrator of future cars” behind Larson Design.
Better known as lars_o_saeltzer on social media, the virtual artist has yet another iconic model up for one of his retro-futuristic transformations. This time it’s not something of Scandinavian descent, but rather the very German Opel Kapitan. Albeit his fans have also noticed decidedly British and American-like twists. But perhaps it’s just the classic atmosphere.
Anyway, the pixel master has decided to reinvent the executive car as a 2022 model year Kapitan e. Notice the new designation, as well as the lack of an open grille. So, this reborn Kapitan is going down the sustainable road, just like many other contemporary vehicles that do exist in Opel’s real-life model range.
Unfortunately, there’s a single POV for this elegantly sustainable reenactment, and both the general allure as well as specific details point towards quirky sources of inspiration – not just the official 1956 Kapitan starting point. For example, the rounded headlights have a MINI vibe.
Meanwhile, someone also pointed towards an uncanny resemblance to a four-door Ford Thunderbird. Hence the “Thunder-Mini” designation change suggestion.
