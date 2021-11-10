Toyota Camry and Honda Accord Engage in Digitally Altered, Elegant Wagon Battle

Over the years, both Toyota and Honda have played with the body styles of their most renowned mid-size nameplates. But today, in a world enamored with crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, a traditional sedan already seems audacious.
The automotive industry is facing major transformation these days, and it’s not just about the green revolution. Changing customer tastes and OEMs secretly hoping to profit for as long as they can from the increased margins brought by high-riding models have painted the global canvas with every imaginable crossover, SUV, and truck derivative.
Lone bulwarks exist, though. Both in the real and virtual worlds. As far as the latter is concerned, one pixel master that stands out in the crowd for his love of “Touring the world!” is Sugar Chow. The virtual artist behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media has a knack for making everything an elegant or sporty station wagon/Shooting Brake.
And he recently took a liking for transforming the legendary Toyota Camry into a practical five-door grocery getter. Over a noticeably brief period the Camry Wagon has gained both Elegance and Sport Line derivatives and is now having to prove its mettle against a potential – and just as virtual – Honda Accord Wagon competitor.
As always, the CGI expert leaves nothing to chance and presents us with a life-like setup. Both the Camry and Accord Wagons could easily be mistaken for OEM builds if somebody does not know the automakers only produce them as traditional four-door sedans. And in a very elegant setup, which gives the entire virtual comparison a decidedly premium atmosphere.
Both these virtual Camry and Accord station wagons have subtle looks, supported by the elegant gray paintjobs. It’s also fair to point out the Toyota might gain an advantage from its presentation as a dual-tone white/black family hauler. Though, judging by the fan reactions, Honda might still win at the end of the day “by a hair!”
