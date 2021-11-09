Reborn Chevy Nomad Has Digital Tri-Five DNA, Is Ready for Elegantly Sporty Life

Of Chevrolet’s three different Nomads used as distinct model lines, the two-door station wagon interpretation of the Tri-Five era might be the most notorious of all. Not the quirkiest, though, given the Bel Air/Impala styling monster.
As such, if anyone wanted to reinterpret for the modern age the Nomad without causing an outrage yet still make it entirely recognizable, going after the 1955 to 1957 model era for inspiration would (probably) be the right call. Especially when one also wants to introduce some sort of signature design traits.
This makes Rain Prisk’s virtual creation strike the right chord on so many different levels. The pixel master better known as rainprisk on social media neither gives us too many projects to ruminate on nor does he present them too often. But that probably eschews the potential overload caused by other CGI experts who mindlessly churn out design after design daily.
Instead, he carefully plots the course of his virtual automotive design “boat.” Right now, it’s making a Chevrolet-focused journey into the great vintage lineage of the company’s classic models. With a two-door twist. So, after first giving us a modern Chevrolet Impala Coupe reinvention that tapped into the great SS reservoir of coolness, it’s time for a second chapter in the brewing saga.
After initially taking inspiration from the two-door Impalas of the 1960s, the virtual artist continues the stroll further down memory lane to the 1950s Tri-Five age and again works his CGI magic on something with just two doors. This time around it’s also a bit hulking... though just as elegantly sporty.
That could be attributed to the pixel master’s signature styling, which bodes well for both the Impala and now the Nomad. The modernized station wagon even ventures into 21st-century territory without remorse, as we can easily catch a glimpse of the beefy tire/wheel package and the centrally positioned dual exhaust setup.
Yes, it’s entirely wishful thinking, but no one should feel ashamed for eagerly awaiting the hinted next installment in this brewing trilogy... As such, the final chapter is hinted to include an equally personal interpretation of the legendary Chevy El Camino!
This makes Rain Prisk’s virtual creation strike the right chord on so many different levels. The pixel master better known as rainprisk on social media neither gives us too many projects to ruminate on nor does he present them too often. But that probably eschews the potential overload caused by other CGI experts who mindlessly churn out design after design daily.
Instead, he carefully plots the course of his virtual automotive design “boat.” Right now, it’s making a Chevrolet-focused journey into the great vintage lineage of the company’s classic models. With a two-door twist. So, after first giving us a modern Chevrolet Impala Coupe reinvention that tapped into the great SS reservoir of coolness, it’s time for a second chapter in the brewing saga.
After initially taking inspiration from the two-door Impalas of the 1960s, the virtual artist continues the stroll further down memory lane to the 1950s Tri-Five age and again works his CGI magic on something with just two doors. This time around it’s also a bit hulking... though just as elegantly sporty.
That could be attributed to the pixel master’s signature styling, which bodes well for both the Impala and now the Nomad. The modernized station wagon even ventures into 21st-century territory without remorse, as we can easily catch a glimpse of the beefy tire/wheel package and the centrally positioned dual exhaust setup.
Yes, it’s entirely wishful thinking, but no one should feel ashamed for eagerly awaiting the hinted next installment in this brewing trilogy... As such, the final chapter is hinted to include an equally personal interpretation of the legendary Chevy El Camino!