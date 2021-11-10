2023 Nissan Z Turns Unlikely Peugeot 308 Coupe, Digitally Blends JDM and Euro Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KDesign AG - (@kdesignag) Both officially and under the radar. As for the latter category, we all know that virtual artists always have a CGI scheme of sorts. And the 2023 Z car has been a darling of the pixel master crowd well before its official introduction this summer. Frankly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.To say the CGI experts have been thoroughly creative would be another major understatement. They cooked up Zs in every possible configuration, from traditional tuning setups to making it a stylish and slightly more practical Shooting Brake. And just about everything in between.What they didn’t do was transform the classic JDM arena representative into a Euro sports car herald. Until now, and oddly enough it happened courtesy of a South American digital content creator. Kleber Silva, the prolific Brazilian designer behind the kdesignag account on social media has a quirky Old Continent proposal based on the sporty JDM hero.And it’s for a highly unlikely Peugeot 308 Coupe. The base 2023 Nissan Z isn’t that obvious from the traditional front-three quarters' point of view. But once we switch to the rear that all-new Peugeot badge isn’t going to fool anyone. Sure, piggybacking on a rival’s styling isn’t something that OEMs will do, but that’s not the sole reason this will remain just wishful thinking.Instead, the main argument would be that Stellantis probably won’t expand the 308 range beyond the current five-door hatchback and station wagon body styles. But, if they would – a partnership with Nissan in the same vein as the Supra/Z4 relationship would probably be a no-brainer. At least from this virtual artist’s standpoint