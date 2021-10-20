Third-Gen Chevy Montana Seeks Blazer Glory, Still Piggybacks the Maverick Shine

Let’s face it, compact pickup trucks are seeing a triumphal return to form. Not just in real life, but especially as far as the virtual realm is concerned. And in both situations, all bets are off.
North America already seems enamored with the upcoming brawl that will see Hyundai’s Santa Cruz face the Blue Oval’s reinvented Maverick nameplate. Meanwhile, South America was already all the rage about these bite-sized trucks and customers are probably eager to see even more action.
Naturally, virtual artists have joyously tapped into this new reservoir of imagination and are coming up left and right with possible new entries into the unibody pickup truck game. As such, we have seen potential new players from Jeep, Ram, and Ford. All of them, though, are entirely wishful thinking. Unlike the upcoming third-generation Chevrolet (Nova) Montana, which is just waiting for the official introduction of its new setup. It morphs from the previous subcompact coupe utility setup to the new and mesmerizingly successful compact unibody attire.
It’s anyone’s guess if General Motors will sell it across its traditional markets or dare jump into the Maverick-Santa Cruz battle. But pixel masters are certainly making sure the fight would be as controversial as possible. Case in point, Kleber Silva, the Brazilian CGI expert behind the KDesign AG account on Behance.
It’s not the first time we see this virtual artist blatantly mixing Ford Maverick cues with DNA taken from the GM family to arrive at a Chevy Montana conclusion. But this time around, it seems the styling gets a tad more refined and tries to hide the strongest Blazer and Maverick influences.
Still, it’s not that hard to see through the ruse and understand this virtual Montana still piggybacks on the 2022 Maverick shine without any shame. As such, the lateral lines are obviously inspired by what appears to be the First Edition Maverick Lariat, while the background is the same as seen on the Build & Price online tool (eloquent proof dwells in the gallery)!
