Electric Blue Datsun 240Z Restomod Looks Naughty, CGI Taillight Message Says All

Let’s face it, the Nissan Z Car fan base is a special breed of JDM aficionados. Some are naughtier than others, and a few even get outrageous with their projects. Luckily for purists, this one is just a dream.
Seven generations have passed since the first Z Car was born under the Nissan Fairlady and Datsun banners. That was some 52 years ago in 1969, but many of the Japanese sports car followers have remained younger. At heart, at least, if not in terms of actual age.
The 2023 Nissan Z is almost ready to come out and try to bring an end to the Toyota GR Supra supremacy. So, it’s only natural that all eyes, minds, and hearts of fans are turned towards the legendary series. But when you’re dealing with pixel masters, always be prepared for a twist. Or several.
Case in point, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist behind the personalizatuauto account on social media presents us with a quick rendering of the original –both literally and figuratively. The ruse is that his latest “render for this Datsun 240Z goes a few miles per hour, how fast do you think it goes?” Well, it might be five or 200 mph (321 kph), but it’s still not quick enough for anyone to blink and miss the naughty message that’s digitally embedded into the LED taillights.
But we’ll get there in due course. First, let’s talk about the overall looks. Given that pixel masters are going backward in time from the 2023 Nissan Z to the S30 Datsun iterations, it’s only fitting for a CGI expert to also envision a 240Z restomod. Frankly, it’s not one that wouldn’t bode well in the real world as well. Sure, purists might feel outraged.
But we have a more relaxed view of the automotive world, where diversity is key to fulfilling every heart’s desire. So, in our rule book, LED front and rear lights get a major pass – they both look cool and enhance safety (when professionally done). A stanced JDM sports car is like a fish in the ocean, so the tuned suspension is also entirely befitting.
And don’t get us started on those polished wheels and their mesmerizing contrast to the Electric Blue bodywork in what looks exactly like California’s sun in the middle of a (summer) day! Now, if that’s not even remotely naughty enough for you, perhaps the artist’s frisky LED taillight message will finally settle the case.
