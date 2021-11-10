3 Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI With 190 HP Does 0 to 100 Km/h in 7 Seconds

2 2020 Skoda Kodiaq and Karoq Delete Rear Badges, Get New Kit

1 Skoda Karoq Milestone: 250,000 Units Produced, Many More To Come

More on this:

2022 Skoda Karoq Compact Crossover Due Later This Month With Updated Styling, More Tech

Around four years after production at the Kvasiny plant, in the Czech Republic, commenced, the Skoda Karoq is getting a facelift. 8 photos



With more than 500,000 units rolling off the assembly line since 2017,



Prototypes of the facelifted vehicle have been spotted since last year, with mild updates at both ends. They had a modified front bumper, new LED headlights, and a grille that looks about the same, in addition to what appears to be an even cleaner design for the rear bumper, and updated taillights with new graphics. The changes are understood to include additional technology gear in the cabin, and the new infotainment system should be one of them, though the overall layout will carry over.



Despite being due in almost three weeks from today, we don’t know much about the engine lineup. We actually don’t know anything about it, to be frank, though since we are looking at a facelift and not a new generation of the car, we can assume that most power units The mid-cycle refresh of the compact crossover will be officially unveiled on November 30, Skoda has confirmed, adding at the same time that it was the brand’s second best-seller last year and in the first half of 2021, after the Octavia, and their best-selling high-rider.With more than 500,000 units rolling off the assembly line since 2017, the Karoq has turned out to be a moneymaker for the Czech company. As a result, they have big expectations from its successor too, which will continue to challenge the likes of the Nissan Qashqai, otherwise known as the Rogue Sport in North America.Prototypes of the facelifted vehicle have been spotted since last year, with mild updates at both ends. They had a modified front bumper, new LED headlights, and a grille that looks about the same, in addition to what appears to be an even cleaner design for the rear bumper, and updated taillights with new graphics. The changes are understood to include additional technology gear in the cabin, and the new infotainment system should be one of them, though the overall layout will carry over.Despite being due in almost three weeks from today, we don’t know much about the engine lineup. We actually don’t know anything about it, to be frank, though since we are looking at a facelift and not a new generation of the car, we can assume that most power units will soldier on , with or without upgrades that could make them more frugal and less polluting. Thus, expect the 1.0- and 1.5-liter liter gasoline engines, as well as the 2.0-liter diesel, perhaps offered in a couple of outputs. Lesser models will launch with front-wheel drive, and the all-wheel drive system will be optional.

load press release