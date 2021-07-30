2021 Peugeot 308 SW Launched in the UK, Deliveries Starting Next Year

Peugeot has opened the order book for the new generation 2021 308 SW in the United Kingdom. The compact estate is available in five trim levels, with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, and will start arriving in showrooms in early 2022.
The 2021 Peugeot 308 SW family kicks off with the Active Premium, from £25,200 ($35,153). This variant has standard 16-inch alloy wheels, LED automatic lights up front, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, LED taillights, multi-function steering wheel, 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and electrochromic frameless rearview mirror.
From £27,050 ($37,734), the Allure becomes available, with 17-inch wheels, chrome detailing on the grille, leather-effect cloth upholstery inside with mint stitching, and ambient lighting. It also features the brand’s navigation system with live traffic updates, voice assistant, 180-degree reversing camera, and active braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, among others.
The Allure Premium version of the new 308 SW has a recommended retail price of £27,950 ($38,989) and adds the Drive Assist Pack, with active blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go function. It is also equipped with different-styled 17-inch alloys, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones.
Pay at least £29,850 ($41,640) and you could get the French compact estate in the GT specification, with 18-inch alloys, full matrix LED headlights, Clean Cabin Technology inside, i-Cockpit with configurable 3D head-up display, heated steering wheel, Driver Sport Pack, full grain leather with green stitching, and an optional Focal premium audio.
Priced from £31,450 ($43,872), the 308 SW GT Premium rides on different 18-inch alloys and brings a more comfortable driver’s seat with massage function, heated front seats with electric adjustment, semi-autonomous driving system, electric tailgate, and a few other things.
Depending on the chosen model, the 2021 Peugeot 308 SW can be had with the 1.2-liter gasoline engine or 1.5-liter diesel, with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The same gearbox is also included in the Hybrid 180 and Hybrid 225 plug-in hybrid models, which can travel up to 39 miles (63 km) in the all-electric mode.
From £27,050 ($37,734), the Allure becomes available, with 17-inch wheels, chrome detailing on the grille, leather-effect cloth upholstery inside with mint stitching, and ambient lighting. It also features the brand’s navigation system with live traffic updates, voice assistant, 180-degree reversing camera, and active braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, among others.
The Allure Premium version of the new 308 SW has a recommended retail price of £27,950 ($38,989) and adds the Drive Assist Pack, with active blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go function. It is also equipped with different-styled 17-inch alloys, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones.
Pay at least £29,850 ($41,640) and you could get the French compact estate in the GT specification, with 18-inch alloys, full matrix LED headlights, Clean Cabin Technology inside, i-Cockpit with configurable 3D head-up display, heated steering wheel, Driver Sport Pack, full grain leather with green stitching, and an optional Focal premium audio.
Priced from £31,450 ($43,872), the 308 SW GT Premium rides on different 18-inch alloys and brings a more comfortable driver’s seat with massage function, heated front seats with electric adjustment, semi-autonomous driving system, electric tailgate, and a few other things.
Depending on the chosen model, the 2021 Peugeot 308 SW can be had with the 1.2-liter gasoline engine or 1.5-liter diesel, with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The same gearbox is also included in the Hybrid 180 and Hybrid 225 plug-in hybrid models, which can travel up to 39 miles (63 km) in the all-electric mode.