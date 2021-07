2021 Peugeot 308 SW Launched in the UK, Deliveries Starting Next Year

The 2021 Peugeot 308 SW family kicks off with the Active Premium, from £25,200 ($35,153). This variant has standard 16-inch alloy wheels, LED automatic lights up front, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, LED taillights, multi-function steering wheel, 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and electrochromic frameless rearview mirror.From £27,050 ($37,734), the Allure becomes available, with 17-inch wheels, chrome detailing on the grille, leather-effect cloth upholstery inside with mint stitching, and ambient lighting. It also features the brand’s navigation system with live traffic updates, voice assistant, 180-degree reversing camera, and active braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, among others.The Allure Premium version of the new 308 SW has a recommended retail price of £27,950 ($38,989) and adds the Drive Assist Pack, with active blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go function. It is also equipped with different-styled 17-inch alloys, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones.Pay at least £29,850 ($41,640) and you could get the French compact estate in the GT specification, with 18-inch alloys, full matrix LED headlights, Clean Cabin Technology inside, i-Cockpit with configurable 3D head-up display, heated steering wheel, Driver Sport Pack, full grain leather with green stitching, and an optional Focal premium audio.Priced from £31,450 ($43,872), the 308 SW GT Premium rides on different 18-inch alloys and brings a more comfortable driver’s seat with massage function, heated front seats with electric adjustment, semi-autonomous driving system, electric tailgate, and a few other things.Depending on the chosen model, the 2021 Peugeot 308 SW can be had with the 1.2-liter gasoline engine or 1.5-liter diesel, with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The same gearbox is also included in the Hybrid 180 and Hybrid 225 plug-in hybrid models, which can travel up to 39 miles (63 km) in the all-electric mode.