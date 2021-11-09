Plymouth Road Runner Becomes Widebody GTX “Harphia” in Ominous Rendering

Whether or not you are a classic muscle car aficionado, automotive pixel masters have a way of revisiting well-known nameplates. One that won’t leave anyone impassible. But perhaps fully going to extremes would be too much even for them.
As always, the CGI car imagination land is a truly fascinating (virtual) realm within our (real) universe. There, one can digitally fulfill virtually any dream. And, perhaps, even some nightmares. Case in point, Rostislav Prokop, the virtual artist better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, probably decided to fulfill Wile E. Coyote’s worst bugaboo...
With a weirdly wonderful creation. It’s an old-school Plymouth Road Runner, as many fans of this pixel master know very well about his propensity to play with vintage American icons. Of course, the classic car has been totally “rewritten” with the artist’s CGI pencil. As such, one shouldn’t feel confused about the Road Runner also using the GTX nameplate.
The flummoxed emotions should instead be reserved for the major digital work bestowed upon the unsuspecting Plymouth. As such, with a major widebody kit and numerous aerodynamic perks, it should be more than ready for a virtual brawl against Musa Rio Tjahjono’s (aka musartwork) own outrageous depiction of the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona. Or any vintage widebody transformation, for that matter.
By the way, as far as the visuals are concerned, at first sight, some might be inclined to believe this to be another example of the “murdered-out” variety. But take a second look (as we did) and notice the subtle differences between the black aero bits and the body pieces – the Road Runner GTX is actually dressed up with a very dark green paintjob.
And the menacing styling also comes with an appropriate designation: Harphia. That’s one bird of prey even Wile E. Coyote’s bag of tricks probably wouldn’t stand a fighting chance. Although, for one reason or the other, we have no idea what hides beneath the muscled-up digital hood.
