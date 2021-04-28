Widebody Nissan 400Z Fairlady Render Signals Hard Times Are Coming for GR Supra

While Nissan presented the Z Proto study way back last September, we still don’t have the official introduction of the 2022 400Z/Fairlady lined up on our calendars. But clearly, that hasn’t stopped the virtual artists from imagining the first aftermarket tunes.
If you’re wondering what Nissan is up to, all we can say is it's focused on the 2022 Nissan GT-R Nismo aging monster for the time being. As far as the upcoming Z Car is concerned, all we have to quench our JDM-inspired thirst for is the rumor mill.
Granted, the latter has allegedly spilled all the juicy details, including a late 2021 official arrival with more power (yes, the fabled 400 horsepower) than a 3.0-liter GR Supra and base pricing that will make even the 2.0-liter Toyota tremble in its garage.
Fortunately, with the Z Proto at their disposal, virtual artists around the world can easily imagine the stock 2022 Nissan Z Car (some say it won’t even sport the 400Z moniker). Pixel master Rostislav Prokop is upping the ante, as the Japanese sports coupe takes the digital aftermarket path to beef up its high-performance credentials with a widebody kit.
Unfortunately, aside from the definite JDM flavor and the fact that we’re dealing with a proposal for the series-produced 400Z, not the forewarning Z Proto concept, there aren’t any more details for this virtual build. But that doesn’t mean we can’t also use our imagination and put this into context.
After all, it’s not like anyone will be surprised when the 2022 Nissan Z Car arrives, and the next thing owners do after delivery day is going for the traditional Pandem attire, just like the MK V GR Supra. Granted, this one doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of such a creation just yet, but we definitely feel that it’s for the better, as the more subdued appearance seems like a better fit on this virtual occasion.
Granted, the latter has allegedly spilled all the juicy details, including a late 2021 official arrival with more power (yes, the fabled 400 horsepower) than a 3.0-liter GR Supra and base pricing that will make even the 2.0-liter Toyota tremble in its garage.
Fortunately, with the Z Proto at their disposal, virtual artists around the world can easily imagine the stock 2022 Nissan Z Car (some say it won’t even sport the 400Z moniker). Pixel master Rostislav Prokop is upping the ante, as the Japanese sports coupe takes the digital aftermarket path to beef up its high-performance credentials with a widebody kit.
Unfortunately, aside from the definite JDM flavor and the fact that we’re dealing with a proposal for the series-produced 400Z, not the forewarning Z Proto concept, there aren’t any more details for this virtual build. But that doesn’t mean we can’t also use our imagination and put this into context.
After all, it’s not like anyone will be surprised when the 2022 Nissan Z Car arrives, and the next thing owners do after delivery day is going for the traditional Pandem attire, just like the MK V GR Supra. Granted, this one doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of such a creation just yet, but we definitely feel that it’s for the better, as the more subdued appearance seems like a better fit on this virtual occasion.