2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing “UTE” Is Virtually Ready to Arouse El Camino Fans

Coupe utility models haven’t been around for quite a while in North America – these days unibody compact pickup trucks are all the rage. But that does not mean one cannot rekindle the love for this type of vehicle with a modern twist.
Albeit a virtual one, in this case. Anyone familiar with the South American or Australian car markets knows very well the coupe utilities (aka Utes) haven’t fallen out of favor. So, probably just to stoke back the passion flame in the United States as well, Oscar Vargas – the virtual artist behind the wb.artist20 account on social media – is fooling around with a Blackwing.
This was to be expected of him, considering the past transgressions. Actually, given his 6x6 track record, I’m a bit surprised we’re not looking at a blown, stretched, widebody, slammed Blackwing of some sort. Well, perhaps it’s a missed opportunity or he’s keeping this transformation as a surprise for the other Blackwing.
For now, we must contend to ogling at a “meager” 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing “UTE.” Frankly, no ironies should be involved here because the transformation from a high-performance sedan to a cool two-door utility vehicle looks as real as if we are still checking up a conversion done for 2021’s SEMA. And, in the artist’s own words, this CT4-V Blackwing Ute is a “luxurious, super useful” model that also “weighs a lot less.”
So, just like many of the pixel master’s fans, we can only hope someone will dare sacrifice a CT4-V Blackwing one day to make this Ute version possible in the real world as well. Imagine the perspective: a good few dozen pounds less, ready to carry your bikes or camping gear, apt for long burnouts, and with room to share with your significant other some 472 hp coming from the twin-turbo V6 mill.
And if the CT4-V Blackwing “UTE” name sounds too bland, someone even suggested the perfect marketing story. One of how Cadillac would bring into the fold every single El Camino fan with this model being redubbed as a reinvented “El Dorado” (treasure).
This was to be expected of him, considering the past transgressions. Actually, given his 6x6 track record, I’m a bit surprised we’re not looking at a blown, stretched, widebody, slammed Blackwing of some sort. Well, perhaps it’s a missed opportunity or he’s keeping this transformation as a surprise for the other Blackwing.
For now, we must contend to ogling at a “meager” 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing “UTE.” Frankly, no ironies should be involved here because the transformation from a high-performance sedan to a cool two-door utility vehicle looks as real as if we are still checking up a conversion done for 2021’s SEMA. And, in the artist’s own words, this CT4-V Blackwing Ute is a “luxurious, super useful” model that also “weighs a lot less.”
So, just like many of the pixel master’s fans, we can only hope someone will dare sacrifice a CT4-V Blackwing one day to make this Ute version possible in the real world as well. Imagine the perspective: a good few dozen pounds less, ready to carry your bikes or camping gear, apt for long burnouts, and with room to share with your significant other some 472 hp coming from the twin-turbo V6 mill.
And if the CT4-V Blackwing “UTE” name sounds too bland, someone even suggested the perfect marketing story. One of how Cadillac would bring into the fold every single El Camino fan with this model being redubbed as a reinvented “El Dorado” (treasure).