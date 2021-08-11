2022 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings Are Here, Get Them From $60k While They Last

5 Remembering the Wild Cadillac Sixteen Concept and Its 1,000-HP V16 Engine

The luxury American automaker does note the “remaining (...) are on sale now with limited availability.” So, better hurry while supply lasts. After all, the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are titled as the “fastest Cadillac production models ever.” And they might be the lastmodels, as GM is diligently preparing for a sustainable, battery-powered future.Before that happens, one can snatch a 2022 CT4-V Blackwing off the dealer lot for the not-so-pricey sum of $59,990 (all prices include just the $995 destination charge). Go for a fully equipped version and the damage to the bank account rises to $87,775. Meanwhile, the CT5-V Blackwing has a starting MSRP of $84,990 and can easily go up to $125,980 when fully configured.As for the technical details, these include the evolved 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that churns out 472 hp for the CT4-V Blackwing, as well as a mighty, hand-assembled 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that’s good for 668 horsepower for the CT5-V Blackwing sibling. All the oomph is directed at the wheels either through a purists’ six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission.Of course, the latter option has the upper hand in terms of performance. Zero to 60 mph (96 kph) takes 4.1s with the manual and 3.9s with the auto box for the CT4-V, while the CT5-V is even quicker at 3.6s and 3.4 seconds, respectively. It’s going to be a blast to see these on the drag strip , as the quarter-mile should be done in 12.14s (CT4-V Blackwing) or just 11.3 seconds (CT5-V Blackwing).Meanwhile, with access to a proper long straight on a racetrack, the twins could reach up to 189 mph (304 kph) and over 200 mph (322 kph), respectively. And they can also corner, with maximums of 1.04 g for the smaller and 1.01 g for the larger Blackwing.

