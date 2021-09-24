2022 Cadillac CT4 Order Guide Reveals More Safety Features, New Appearance Packages

3 Moneybagg Yo Displays His Luxurious Collection of Red Cars for his 30th Birthday

Introduced for the 2020 model year as the replacement for the ATS compact executive sedan and coupe, the CT4 enters 2022 with a few improvements. By enters, I also mean that GM has extended the chip shortage-based downtime at Lansing Grand River until October 4th. 24 photos



These driver-assist systems were previously bundled in the Driver Awareness Plus Package, which wasn’t available on the Luxury but optional on the Premium Luxury, Sport, and CT4-V. The Premium Luxury and Sport further benefit from Adaptive Cruise Control , Enhanced AEB, and Reverse Automatic Braking according to the General Motors fleet order guide.



Super Cruise remains an optional extra for the Premium Luxury and CT4-V grades, along with the Sport. No fewer than two Super Cruise packages are offered, and both are complemented by a 360-degree camera system. On the visual front, Cadillac is much obliged to spruce up the four-door sedan with two appearance options: Onyx (RPO code PDB) and Radiant (PDV).



The Onyx package includes gloss-black alloy wheels, black mirrors caps, a black grille, monochrome badges, and gloss-black grille trim. The Radiant package, on the other hand, switches to Dark Android Gloss wheels and a bright-finish grille along with the aforementioned monochromatic badges.



On the technical front, customers will have to make do with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine (RPO code LSY) that cranks out 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque. It’s complemented by a good ol’ torque-converter automatic transmission, but the motor you want is the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder (L3B) that makes 310 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm).



Editor's note: 2021 model year pictured in the gallery. 2021 model year pictured in the gallery.

Download attachment: 2022 Cadillac CT4 Order Guide (PDF)