Moneybagg Yo Displays His Luxurious Collection of Red Cars for his 30th Birthday

Rapper Moneybagg Yo just celebrated his 30th birthday, and he went on the ‘Gram to flex his collection of luxurious, red cars, and we weren’t exactly expecting that. 12 photos



After showing off different pictures of his exotic rides, he also took it to Instagram Stories so he could talk about the origin of some of his favorite ones. He said he received the Maybach luxury SUV (with an estimated price of $160,500) from his label head, Yo Gotti, after his album A Gangsta’s Pain went no. 1 in 2020.



He then moved to his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, saying that it was a gift to himself (having a starting price of $81,000), along with a 2021 Dodge Durango, and a Cadillac Escalade (with a starting price of $77,000). He added that “I been had this before everyone started copying it. I had this like last year.”



He then moved on to show a convertible Corvette he said no one else has, with a starting price of $69,600, a



When it comes to his birthday presents, his friends, Yo Gotti and Marcus “Head” Howell, also stepped up. If you ever wondered how $1.5 million dollars look in cash, you can check out the gallery pictures, because this is what his friends gave him. And a Rolex watch.



His girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, has come up with an incredibly unique gift, and invested in real estate, buying him 28.8 acres of land. She shared on Instagram: “What do you buy someone that has it all? The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday ?? @moneybaggyo The deed is yours!” Check the post below.



Based on the Instagram post, you might think that the rapper has a thing for red, but who knows? Overall, we'd say this is an amazing way to celebrate your 30th birthday.







