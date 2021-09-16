Kim Kardashian Flashes a Glimpse into the Interior of Her Unique Lamborghini Urus

This year, Kim Kardashian has been through a lot of changes, starting with her divorce from Kanye West and ending with her vehicles. Having worked with Platinum Motorsports in Los Angeles in order to change the looks of her cars, for the past two decades, she only recently switched her regular brand to Lamborghini.
You might be thinking that Kim Kardashian is your typical reality show star, but in the past few years, she has managed to reach A-list status and her lifestyle proves it.
Of course, she comes from a wealthy family. Her father, Robert Kardashian, gained recognition after being on the defense team in the O.J. Simpson trial, and her stepfather, now Caitlyn Jenner, was an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete. All her family members are in the entertainment industry, as well. But the reality star reached billionaire status, with a net worth of 1.2 billion dollars in 2021, thanks to her business in cosmetics and women’s apparel.
This year, Kim splurged on cars. She bought a $200 million Lamborghini Urus with a custom wrapping to market her brand, Skims. The super-SUV comes packed with 641 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). An eight-speed transmission from ZF channels resources to both axles, helping the Urus rocket to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds and max out at 190 mph (306 kph). You can find this one in the attached post below. It’s a big change, since Kim usually used to go for safer, more family-oriented SUVs like the Range Rover Autobiography or the Mercedes-AMG G 63.
But the one in her recent Instagram Story where she drives home and encounters a Kylie Swims truck (to promote her sister, Kylie Jenner’s latest swimsuit line), is a different “Lamb-bo.” The one she took for a ride is a factory-white Urus, sold to Kardashian by Platinum and then customized with a Mansory wide-body kit, one-off wheels and a very special paint from the KK x Platinum Special Pantone series called Satin Silver. Check out the gallery to see the interior.
The one-of-a-kind automobile also has a completely reworked custom yellow interior and upgraded exhaust system, suspension and tune, plus dual-block two-piece alloys. Sounds like the full package, giving Kim K both the looks and the comfort.
