Satin Black Corvette C8 Looks Naughty, License Plate Says It All

You may try to pretend you haven’t heard of a particular website that combines the words ‘only’ and ‘fans’, but you know you did. And so did the owner of this Florida-registered Chevrolet Corvette, who decided to let everyone know about it by getting a custom license plate.
Take a closer look at it and you will also see that the plate holder was signed by Vossen. That’s not all the American company did to this car, as it rides on one of their wheel sets. It’s dubbed the S17-01, has a Y-spoke design, and can be had in one of the 48 paint finishes available.
Suitable for supercars and SUVs alike, it starts at $8,000 per set for the 19-inch offering, going up to at least $10,000 for the 24-inch ones. Scrolling through the wheelmaker’s website, we saw that these alloys have already been fitted to the Mercedes-AMG GT, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 488, BMW M5, McLaren 720S, Lamborghini Urus, Range Rover Evoque, and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The rest of the Corvette C8 mixes satin black for the exterior, with red accents in the engine bay and inside. The lively upholstery was applied to the seats, center console, door panels, and parts of the dashboard and steering wheel. A rather controversial air freshener discreetly hangs from the rearview mirror, though you’ll be excused if you missed it with so many things going on here.
While this C8 was posing for the camera, the bowtie brand was putting the final touches on the Z06 variant. Set to debut on October 26, the sportier model will pack a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 that’s understood to kick out nearly 620 HP and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque. Until then, customers will have to settle for the 495 HP and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) 6.2-liter LT2 V8 powering the Stingray.
