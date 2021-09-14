Floyd Mayweather's Latest Garage Hero Is a Subtly Elegant Mercedes-Maybach S 580

What happens when you’re a former world-renowned professional boxer turned entrepreneur? Well, one could use Floyd Mayweather's way of line if suddenly in need of guidance. Automotive-related ideas are included.
Because many people are used to leading an open social media life, it’s quite easy to check up on the progress of some of the world’s most renowned stars. Let's take boxing legend Floyd Mayweather as our template, simply because he’s got something new on four wheels. Recently, he showcased (video embedded below) his “seven toys for all seven days,” complete with the 24/7-armed security force.
And what do you know, there was a very cool set of all-white automotive exotics ready for duty. We noticed a Lambo Urus sitting right next to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Ferrari 488 GTB, as well as a proud couple of SUVs (Range Rover and Mercedes-Maybach GLS) dwelling alongside a duo of four doors from Bentley and Rolls-Royce.
Interestingly, the boxing icon turned promoter and entrepreneur might have felt that something was missing. Or, perhaps, he just wanted to have a nice treat that would match the armed guards' black attire. No matter the case, Beverly Hills, California-based Champion Motoring obliged once more and recently presented him with a subtly elegant black Mercedes-Maybach S 580 (the recent S 680 is a bit too fresh just yet).
It's not of the murdered-out variety, as Floyd Mayweather apparently likes a little bit of contrast on his cars. As such, all those exotics had a splash of glossy black accents. Meanwhile, this new garage acquisition has the chrome bits and pieces going for it, chief among them being the huge alloy wheels. Oh, and don't forget about the sweet Caramel interior either.
As for what’s going on under the hood, from the factory the German automaker treats the Maybach S 580 to a great 503 ps/496 hp V8 engine that’s mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, as well as the EQ Boost mild-hybrid assistant. The latter brings an additional 20 ponies when needed, so the S 580 is quite capable of sprinting to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.8 seconds.
