Dennis Schroder Shows Off His Bugatti Chiron and Rolls-Royce Dawn After Contract Mistake

After several memes online, Schroder joined in the fun and joked about “fumbling the bag” with a series of funny pictures. The Instagram post includes an image of the player crouched in front of his two cars, a Bugatti Chrion and a Rolls-Royce dawn, with a pile of bags.He laughed it off, writing: “I’m gonna do this ONE time! Insert your best ‘fumbled the bag’ joke here.’ It’s my birthday so let’s get this over with and get back to business!”Of course, it’s a significant loss, but the 28-year-old German player has a lot of potential in the future, as it was also rumored that the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks were also interested in signing with him.Coming back to his impressive collection, Schroder used to own a Lamborghini Aventador, but he sold it back when he was playing for Oklahoma City. Was that another bad move from the player? Possibly not, because besides his Bugatti Chiron and Rolls-Royce, you can find in his garage a Cadillac Escalade, Lamborghini Urus, and Mercedes Sprinter. You can check out his collection in the video below.Under the hood of the Bugatti Chiron you will find a 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, with 1479 horsepower, and 1,600 N⋅m (1,180 lb⋅ft) of torque starting from 2,000 to 6,000 rpm. The Chiron will definitely give you the thrill as it can accelerate from 0–100 kph (0–62 mph) in 2.4 seconds according to the manufacturer, 0–200 kph (0–124 mph) in 6.5 seconds and 0–300 kph (0–186 mph) in 13.6 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited at 420 kph (261 mph) or 375–380 kph (233–236 mph), when Top Speed mode is not activated.The Rolls-Royce Dawn has a V12 BMW N74 Twin-turbo engine with a torque of 820 Nm (605 lb⋅ft) at 1,500 rpm. The car has a limited top speed of 250 kph (155 mph) and it can accelerate from 0–100 kph (0–62 mph) in 4.9 seconds.While he might have made a mistake not signing with Lakers, he seems to laugh it off now, and humor will help him get through it. And worry not, that Bugatti Chiron alone is worth around $3 million, the Rolls Royce has a price around $350,000 and his other vehicles aren’t that cheap either.