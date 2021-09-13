From Bikes to Wings: Dwyane Wade Reveals His and Hers Jets with Gabrielle Union

We all hate it when we come back from vacation, and we have to go back to work, and for many of us, that includes a long commute. But that doesn’t seem to be an issue for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.
The former basketball superstar and the actress showed that they could switch from yachts to bikes and cars as they holidayed through Europe for most of August. Coming back to their duties, the duo is traveling in style on private jets.
In a recent Instagram Story he posted on Sunday, Dwyane Wade showed off “His and hers” jets as they went on in different directions to attend famous events. The former NBA player reunited with fellow colleagues LeBron James and Chris Bosh to watch the latter be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Meanwhile, actress Gabrielle Union jetted off to New York, as she was getting ready to attend the 2021 Met Gala, an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.
The two were traveling on matching planes to go to their respective destinations, the Challenger 300, a range business jets by Bombardier Aerospace. In a past interview with Jetset Magazine, Dwyane Wade commented that he loves most private jets, but he named the brand as his favorite one: “My favorite private jet to fly on is the 300 Challenger. That’s kind of like bling for me. The Challenger is my favorite plane.”
The airplane can transport eight passengers and two crew members. The cabin is roughly 25 ft (7 m) long, with a total length of 70ft (21 m). On board, you have six luxury leather seats, with all the needed amenities.
If you’re wondering how much the power couple is spending for their “commute,” their lifestyle doesn’t come cheap. To rent a Challenger 300, you have to spend an estimated hourly charter price of $3,000, and if you intend to own it, the price is around $13-$14 million, according to EvoJets.
