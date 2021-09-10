After Jumping from Yacht, Dwyane Wade Gets a Taste of France Riding a Bike

The former basketball superstar has an impressive collection of cars, owning Porsches and McLarens, among others. But during his latest extended vacation in Europe, he called biking through France the “highlight” of his trip.
Once known as NBA’s most marketable player, Dwanye Wade has an estimated net worth of $70 million, and he can buy all the cars he wants – and he has. But, during his latest trip to France, the athlete replaced his expensive vehicles for something simpler – a bicycle, and enjoyed his experience like a local.
He documented it all in a recent video posted on his Instagram account, where Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, bicycle through the roads of Burgundy, France. The two casually bike side by side, while smiling at the camera. From the video, it looks like they also had a backup car at their disposition if they get tired, driving closely behind them.
Talking about the experience in his post, Wade shared how much he enjoyed living the simple life: “This simple ride was a highlight for me because the beauty and simplicity of it. Thank you once again to everyone that made our trip possible.”
The famous couple’s trip wasn’t all budget-friendly, though. Two weeks ago, the superstar showed off his lavish lifestyle as he jumped into the sea from a luxury yacht called The Wellesly. On deck, the player and his family showed off glimpses into the luxurious boat, getting a tan, jumping in the sea or partying with the crew.
The Wellesly has a length of 184.5 feet (56.20 m), can fit 12 guests into six cabins, and its maximum speed reaches 16 knots, with a cruise speed of 13 knots. This experience doesn’t come cheap, as CharterWorld shares the boat coasts €184,000 (roughly $218,000 at the current exchange) per week.
While Wade seemed to have had different ways of transport in Europe, when he comes back home, he has a garage full of luxurious and powerful cars like McLaren 570S, McLaren MP4-12C, Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Porsche 911 and a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.
