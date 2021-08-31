D-Wave Jumps From the Top of a Luxurious Yacht, During Fabulous Family Vacation

Those who are living vicariously through celebrities are in for a treat if they happen to be following Dwyane Wade or his wife, Gabrielle Union. The former basketball star and the actress are giving everyone a “tutorial” on what to do while you’re vacationing on a luxurious yacht, around Europe.
It’s one thing to enjoy a weekend or two on the deck of a stunning yacht in some exotic location that regular people hardly ever get to see, and a whole different thing to go on an extended trip to some of the most beautiful places in Europe, with your family and friends. In fact, if you’re D-Wade or Gabrielle Union, you’ll even call it “Wade World Tour 2021”, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration.
Before returning from this grandiose vacation that included places like Corsica and Sardinia in Italy, followed by France and Monaco, the former basketball player shared a video of him jumping from the top of the yacht, allowing fans to get a glimpse of the beautiful boat.
From other photos the two have shared, it looks like the premium yacht had a spacious lower deck, perfect for fun parties with their friends, as well as a beach club for daily swims. But, we have to admit, nothing beats the image of the great D-Wave chilling in a giant, pink Flamingo floaty. Forget luxurious yachts – if you don’t let yourself be seen on of these things, you’re not trendy enough.
It’s been a great year for Wade, which started out right, considering that he received a stunning 1988 Mercedes-Benz SL from his wife, as a birthday gift, in January. The happy couple frequently shares festive moments on the two celebrities’ social media platforms, like this dream vacation tour in the Mediterranean. And, after becoming a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, as well as the host of a new game show that premiered this year, the former champion definitely has enough reasons to celebrate.
