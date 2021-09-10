Orbea Launches 2022 Rallon Enduro Bike, Is Longer, Slacker and Highly Customizable

Renowned as one of the oldest bike manufacturing companies in Spain, Orbea has been working on continuously perfecting its Rallon enduro model ever since 2003. Often seen in competitions, Rallon is now at its sixth generation, with the 2022 edition being described by Orbea as a bike with a “focus on fast.”
The 2022 Rallon brings a new geometry to the table, being longer and slacker. It offers more options in frame sizing and even though there aren’t any big changes in the lines of the frame, the bike received plenty of other updates.
With its 170 mm (6.6 in)-fork and 6.2 in (160 mm) of rear-wheel travel, the new carbon fiber-only Rallon is available in four highly customizable models that allow you to choose everything from the color of the frame to the components and even the logos and decals. The available models from most affordable to top-end are the Rallon M20, Rallon M10, Rallon M-Team, and Rallon M-LTD.
The 2022 Rallon comes with mullet compatibility, and includes all the standards of a modern enduro bike, from internal cable routing, to threaded bottom bracket, rubber protection on the seat stay, chain stay, and the downtube. A shock extender allows riders to run a 27.5-inch rear wheel without bringing dramatic changes to the geometry of the bike or you can equip the new Rallon with full 29-inch wheels.
There’s a LOCKR in-frame storage compartment that can be accessed via a lever located next to the water bottle cage, and it’s spacious enough to fit a tire lever or a tube in there.
With the Rallon being designed for dirty trails, Orbea improved the sealing on the bearings making them more mud-proof.
The 2022 Rallon comes with changes in the seat tube which is now shorter, for more control and increased speed. Orbea boasts of its new bike having among the lowest standover heights around.
Prices for the 2022 Orbea Rallon start at €4,300 ($5,100) for the Rallon M20 and go as high as €9,000 ($10,650) for the M-LTD.
