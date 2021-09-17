Harley-Davidson Huracan Is Not Your Average Rosso Mars Lamborghini

More than two years ago, our trek through the world of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles brought us face to face with the RS Lambo, a two-wheeler made using a home-brewed frame and a Screamin’ Eagle 110 engine.
The RS Lambo was, we were to learn, just the first in a longer line of Lamborghini-inspired builds we later discovered, a line that also includes the Aventador-matched Outerlimit (made by the same Thunderbike), and this here Huracan.
This here Huracan is not, obviously, a four-wheeler made in Italy, but a two-wheeler concocted all the way in the U.S., and reshaped overseas, in Germany, by a shop called X-Trem.
The bike started life as a Night Rod, one of those American muscle bikes made by Harley from 1999 to 2017. Like many others of its breed, it reached a point in its life when a new look was in order, and X-Trem was more than happy to make that happen.
Sporting the name Huracan on the left and right sides of the fuel tank, the Night Rod underwent a conversion process to make that 280-wide rear tire possible. The Huracan rides on a progressive suspension system, and comes with a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust slapped on one side to help the engine breathe.
The list of extras is not as extensive as we’re used to when it comes to X-Trem, and includes, aside from the hardware listed above, No Limit Custom covers where covers are due, and custom fenders.
What makes this bike really stand out is the use of a color called Rosso Mars on all of the body parts, and the wheels. It’s the same color, at least in name, we sometimes get to see on roaring Lamborghinis.
As usual, the German custom garage does not say how much it cost to put this thing together.
