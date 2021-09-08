Bugattis Old and New Flock to Croatia for Exotic Car Meet, Divo Gets the Spotlight

There are so many supercar gatherings that it’s hard to keep track of them, but petrolheads should at least remember one name: Supercar Owners Circle or SOC in short. Founded in 2014, it is an exclusive group of high-end vehicles owners who get together once a year to enjoy their prized rides.
At the 2021 event, hosted in Croatia from September 3 to 5, five Bugattis got together to stun the crowd. The event kicked off in the capital, Zagreb, and then saw them drive through the European country’s northern region, with the journey including spectacular mountain passes and twisty roads.
Leading the pack of customer-owned Chiron, Chiron Sport, and 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse was the Divo, which marked the brand’s return to its roots of coachbuilding, with the idea belonging to President Stephan Winkelmann. The hypercar left production for good two months ago, with the last example being shipped to its owner in Europe, in a jaw-dropping shade reminiscent of the last Bugatti Le Mans factory racer.
Joining the parade was a Chiron Pur Sport, with the automaker’s test driver and former racing legend Andy Wallace behind the wheel. This is the most dynamic version of the Chiron ever built, featuring high downforce and using the legendary quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine that pumps out a whopping 1,500 PS (1,479 HP / 1,103 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque. Despite being very luxurious and comfortable, it can sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) faster than you could say its entire name, in 2.3 seconds.
Other exotic supercars, built in different eras, took part in the event. In the images released by Bugatti and shared in the gallery above, you can see some of them on the Adriatic coast that bear the signature of Lamborghini, Ferrari, Koenigsegg, Pagani, and McLaren, in the middle of car enthusiasts of all ages.
