Doug DeMuro Reviews 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, Says It’s Basically Insane

Cadillac unveiled the CT5-V Blackwing earlier this year as a higher performance variant of the CT5-V, as well as the flagship version of the CT5 range and the spiritual successor of the CTS-V. It’s fast, it looks aggressive, it’s got rear-wheel drive and you can get it with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. In other words, they don’t make them like this anymore.

7 photos