New Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Imagined as a Coupe, Looks Like a Luxury Muscle Car

Introduced in 2002 as a 2003 model, the CTS executive sedan gave us the first-ever V series in the guise of the Corvette Z06-sourced engine and a six-speed manual transmission. The recipe is mostly unchanged for the CT5-V Blackwing, which is the most potent road-going Caddy ever made.
For a brief period, the CTS-V was offered as a two-door coupe. Pixel artist @jlord8 has imagined the 2022 model with the sportier body style, but unfortunately for prospective customers, GM isn’t exactly fond of two-door coupes nowadays because sales of the Chevrolet Camaro are woefully bad.
As a brief refresher, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit moved 2,792 units in the second quarter of 2021 and 9,881 units in the first half. Those volumes are likely the source of the four-door sedan rumors we’ve heard as of late, a yet-to-be-confirmed electric vehicle that could replace the Camaro on the BEV3 vehicle architecture of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq mid-size crossover.
If we ignore the large quarter windows, the design study before your eyes is more than worthy of the “fabulous” adjective. From the stance to the size of the wheels and the subtle trunk lid spoiler, the CT5-V Blackwing Coupe would be a tasteful muscle car with supercar-rivaling levels of performance.
From a small-block V8 and a thumpin’ great blower, the LT4 engine develops 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet (893 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. If rowing gears manually isn’t desired, Cadillac offers a fast-shifting automatic transmission with 10 forward ratios. The latter enables a zero-to-60-mph (97-kph) acceleration of 3.7 seconds on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S go-faster steamrollers calibrated specifically for the brawny CT5-V Blackwing.
Capable of more than 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour) on full song, the most extreme V-Series model yet also happens to be a swan song for internal combustion-engined performance. The Lyriq will arrive at U.S. dealers next year as a 2023 model, and by the end of the decade, every Caddy will be exclusively electric. The remainder of General Motors expects to go electric by 2035 although that’s merely a goal, not a promise.
If we ignore the large quarter windows, the design study before your eyes is more than worthy of the “fabulous” adjective. From the stance to the size of the wheels and the subtle trunk lid spoiler, the CT5-V Blackwing Coupe would be a tasteful muscle car with supercar-rivaling levels of performance.
