Check Out What’s Like to Ride in a Cadillac Escalade with Snoop Dog

Snoop Dogg has a lot going on these last few days, including a new show, but he knows how to chill and just enjoy the ride, as his new video shows, while he's filming from the backseat of his Cadillac Escalade.
The rapper-turned-actor attended the premiere of his new Starz series Black Mafia Family in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife, Shante. The two had a lot of fun at the event, as he also wore a T-shirt by which he showed support for the 50 Cent executively produced series. It features a lot of famous people, including Dogg and even Eminem. In an interview with Billboard, 50 Cent shared he was supposed to star as Pastor Swift in the show, but offered the role to Snoop, as he felt it was confusing to star and do the voiceover as well.
After the event, the Broadus family drove back together, in a Cadillac Escalade (which could be the ESV version, with the same specifications as a regular one, but with an extended space for rear passengers). What’s interesting to comment on is that the famous rapper also seemed to have had his own police escort on the way back home. In the video, you can notice how the center stack featured a standard 12.3” touch-screen.
As he enjoyed the drive, Snoop Dogg shared a video on Instagram with a little snippet of what’s like to be riding alongside him. A big fan of Cadillacs, it’s not surprising that Snoop has more than one in his collection. He has a customized 1974 Cadillac Snoop DeVille Lowrider, a 1968 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, and a 1967 Cadillac DeVille, also customized.
The fourth generation Cadillac Escalade, which is what the rapper seems to drive, comes with only one engine available, a 6.2-liter V8 with direct injection and cylinder deactivation. The standard transmission is a 6-speed automatic, but there are also the optional eight and ten-speed options. It's safe to assume that Snoop went for the top varaint. The model comes with 426 horsepower and a maximum torque of 460 lb-ft (624 Nm), and hits a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h), following a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.9 seconds.
The first episod of the show will be broadcast on Starz premium cable television on September 26, but it looks like Snoop had his share of fun already at the premiere, and during the drive back home.
