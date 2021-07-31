What Would Happen If Jupiter Went Rogue and Destroyed All the Other Planets?

2022 Cadillac XT5 Configurator Goes Live, Mid-Size Crossover Priced From $44k

In production at Spring Hill in Tennessee since June 24th, the 2022 Cadillac XT5 is now available to configure. Because not much has changed from the previous year, the starting price stays put at $44k sans freight. 16 photos



Automatic Emergency Braking opens the list while the remainder consists of Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Park Assist, Safety Alert Seat, HD Rear Vision Camera, Vehicle Diagnostics, Teen Driver, and Rear Seat Reminder. Under the hood, the XT5 Luxury comes exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder powertrain internally referred to as the LSY.



More refined and cleaner than the LTG it replaces, this powerplant cranks out 235 force-fed ponies and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque from 1,500 revolutions per minute. The 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 - codenamed LGX - is optional in the Premium Luxury and standard in the Sport grade.



Picking the six-cylinder lump makes plenty of sense because a mid-size crossover and a four-cylinder turbo don’t really mix. Shared with the Chevrolet Camaro, this motor develops 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet (367 Nm) at 5,000 rpm, which means that you need to rev the hell out of this engine to experience peak torque when accelerating past a slowcoach.



The Premium Luxury appears to be the best choice in the lineup for it features leather seats, more safety nannies, the UltraView sunroof, and so forth. Listed as “late availability” at the moment of writing, the Sport sweetness the deal with Sport Control all-wheel drive, real-time chassis damping control, 20-inch alloys, high-gloss black exterior garnish, clear taillamp lenses, and Brembo red-painted brake calipers for the front wheels. Yes, only up front.



