2023 Nissan Z Gets “Simplest” CGI Makeover, Turns Alluring 400-HP Roadster

Although it’s been well over a year since we officially saw the Nissan Z Proto and a few good months since the New York City premiere of the 2023 Z, no one seems to have had enough of it. Well, the promise of 400 ponies might have something to do with it.
That, along with the slightly retro (240Z-referencing) styling, or the traditional long-hood/short and sleek back setup, as well as the option to row your own six speeds if a nine-gear auto won’t do the trick. And the alleged starting price point sitting below the Toyota GR Supra. Wow, those are a lot of reasons...
Better yet, the 2023 Nissan Z turned out to be a darling of the automotive virtual artists’ world way before its official summer introduction. Time and again, it has been envisioned in all possible forms, be it a JDM-inspired drift or track attack wonder, or even a Euro-like Shooting Brake. Nothing seemed too outrageous for pixel masters, even if that meant going for child-like appearances.
But the virtual flurry of 2023 Z-Car derivations missed the intimate picture. Sure, people are going to buy the Japanese sports car and the very next day start customizing it in every way possible. But the CGI experts almost missed the simple opportunity of setting up the Nissan fans for a great summer of 2022. Luckily, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media has taken a break from “Touring the world!” with his practical station wagon ideas.
Thus, he delivered something that’s way more impractical... but also a few levels more thrilling: an unofficial take on the possible 2023 Nissan Z Roadster! It’s as simple as that, and his usual CGI realism gives us a cool, misty vision of a drop-top Japanese sports car roaring away with 400 ponies from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 mill. What a way to get us through the start of the frightful season...
Better yet, the 2023 Nissan Z turned out to be a darling of the automotive virtual artists’ world way before its official summer introduction. Time and again, it has been envisioned in all possible forms, be it a JDM-inspired drift or track attack wonder, or even a Euro-like Shooting Brake. Nothing seemed too outrageous for pixel masters, even if that meant going for child-like appearances.
But the virtual flurry of 2023 Z-Car derivations missed the intimate picture. Sure, people are going to buy the Japanese sports car and the very next day start customizing it in every way possible. But the CGI experts almost missed the simple opportunity of setting up the Nissan fans for a great summer of 2022. Luckily, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media has taken a break from “Touring the world!” with his practical station wagon ideas.
Thus, he delivered something that’s way more impractical... but also a few levels more thrilling: an unofficial take on the possible 2023 Nissan Z Roadster! It’s as simple as that, and his usual CGI realism gives us a cool, misty vision of a drop-top Japanese sports car roaring away with 400 ponies from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 mill. What a way to get us through the start of the frightful season...