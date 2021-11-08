2JZ-Swapped Lamborghini Gallardo Will Blow Your Mind and Ears

First introduced in the Toyota Aristo in 1991, the 2JZ engine found its way into the Supra in 1993 and quickly became one of the most iconic powerplants ever built. Reliable and capable of generating more than 1,000 horsepower in turbocharged form, the 2JZ has been a popular swap in road-legal cars and drag racers alike for years. But have you seen a 2JZ-powered Lamborghini yet?

10 photos