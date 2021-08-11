500-HP Toyota 2JZ-Swapped Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Is One Hoonigan Supply Truck

These days, the “Fast & Furious” franchise is more into rockets, just like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, or Richard Branson. But in the beginning, parts were hauled around in “mundane” trucks such as the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning.
Why are we recalling a little automotive cameo from the days when Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner was still earning his place in the family? Well, it’s our way of paying tribute to the regretted actor and serves as a reminder for that crimson pickup truck the crew over at Hoonigan finished a few weeks ago.
So, while Ken Block (the HHIC – Head Hoonigan in Charge) was busy playing around his brand-new Baja 1000 Trophy Truck, the crew over at Hoonigan Industries was also tinkering with their cool project. Naturally, they documented everything around the build, but they probably still felt something was missing. So, after the initial video conclusion (embedded below), now it’s time for a professional photoshoot.
This way, it’s easy to showcase the assets... as well as pay all due respects. Obviously, the entire build is a Fast tribute. But Ken Block’s crew has also learned from the master: you need to pay all the dues, so the marketing gurus won’t have anything to scoff at. But, first, a little technical reminder.
While on the outside this red Ford F-150 SVT Lightning doesn’t stray too far away from its roots, there’s something amiss under the crimson metal. Aside from the small-wheel setup, that is. A peek under the hood would reveal that instead of the usual V8 engine there’s a 514-horsepower and 472 lb-ft (639 Nm) of torque representative of the JDM breed.
Yep, the Lightning isn’t electric, but equally outrageous thanks to a Toyota 2JZ swap. And that’s the biggest highlight, of course. Just in case you want to know about the names that contributed to the build, the photoshoot serves as a great canvas for putting them under the spotlight...
