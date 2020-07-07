Lamborghini Gallardo "Turbo Terror" Is a 2JZ Vessel

Alas, there will come a time when our (grand)children will feel the need to ask how it was like back in the days when internal combustion engines ruled the streets. Well, the shenanigan we have here makes for a respectable example, since this might just be the world's first 2JZ swap on a Lamborghini.
Sure, purists will frown when coming across such an adventure, but it's not like somebody decided to throw out the V10 heart of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine with the exact reason of making room for the infamous Toyota straight-six.
In fact, this Raging Bull was the victim of a fire, which was reportedly started by a heater. And while it's not clear what happened to its 5.0-liter factory motor (more on this below), important parts of the cabin and the frunk liner were consumed by the flames.
Then again, with Bryce Yeager, the vlogger who now owns the vehicle, planning to take the supercar down the customization route, those issues count as blessings to him, since they obviously impacted the price of the car, while also meaning the said areas of the vehicle came pre-stripped.
As the aficionado explains in the first video below, he purchased the Lambo from a Las Vegas specialist, which had repainted the car, adding paint protection and using the no-engine Gallardo as a display vehicle.
Note that we're looking at a 2005 Gallardo, which explains the 5.0-liter displacement (the later models come with a 5.2-liter V10). Nevertheless, thanks to the custom front fascia, which also comes with a front splitter, as well as to the diffuser-like element adorning the rear fascia and, of course, that respray, the supercar looks fresh.
Now, thanks to the second vid below, you can see the Gallardo in the said gearhead's garage, with the 2JZ being temporarily placed inside the engine compartment.
Luckily, the six-speed manual tranny of the Italian exotic did come with the car. As such, this will be mated to the Toyota engine once custom pieces such as the flywheel and the bell housing are fabricated.
The goal is to take the 3.0-liter engine to 1,000 horsepower with the help of a not-small turbo, which, given the potential of this motor, shouldn't raise any problems. Then again, I wonder if the same could be said about the engine maintenance, since the pulleys face the cabin rather than the removable back end of the vehicle.
A solid cooling setup should occupy what was once the luggage compartment up front, while the interior will obviously get its fair share of attention. However, since this hooner seems to have a soft spot for rough builds (here’s his Nissan 350Z, albeit with the build having evolved meanwhile), we’ll probably see a bare-minimum approach.
This looks like a promising project, so here's to hoping it lands on the road as soon as possible.
In fact, this Raging Bull was the victim of a fire, which was reportedly started by a heater. And while it's not clear what happened to its 5.0-liter factory motor (more on this below), important parts of the cabin and the frunk liner were consumed by the flames.
Then again, with Bryce Yeager, the vlogger who now owns the vehicle, planning to take the supercar down the customization route, those issues count as blessings to him, since they obviously impacted the price of the car, while also meaning the said areas of the vehicle came pre-stripped.
As the aficionado explains in the first video below, he purchased the Lambo from a Las Vegas specialist, which had repainted the car, adding paint protection and using the no-engine Gallardo as a display vehicle.
Note that we're looking at a 2005 Gallardo, which explains the 5.0-liter displacement (the later models come with a 5.2-liter V10). Nevertheless, thanks to the custom front fascia, which also comes with a front splitter, as well as to the diffuser-like element adorning the rear fascia and, of course, that respray, the supercar looks fresh.
Now, thanks to the second vid below, you can see the Gallardo in the said gearhead's garage, with the 2JZ being temporarily placed inside the engine compartment.
Luckily, the six-speed manual tranny of the Italian exotic did come with the car. As such, this will be mated to the Toyota engine once custom pieces such as the flywheel and the bell housing are fabricated.
The goal is to take the 3.0-liter engine to 1,000 horsepower with the help of a not-small turbo, which, given the potential of this motor, shouldn't raise any problems. Then again, I wonder if the same could be said about the engine maintenance, since the pulleys face the cabin rather than the removable back end of the vehicle.
A solid cooling setup should occupy what was once the luggage compartment up front, while the interior will obviously get its fair share of attention. However, since this hooner seems to have a soft spot for rough builds (here’s his Nissan 350Z, albeit with the build having evolved meanwhile), we’ll probably see a bare-minimum approach.
This looks like a promising project, so here's to hoping it lands on the road as soon as possible.