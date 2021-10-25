1996 Ford Indigo: The Outrageous V12-Powered Concept With IndyCar Pedigree

1996 Ducati 916 Sings a Desmoquattro Lullaby Via Carbon-Clad Aftermarket Mufflers

Back in the '90s, a gifted designer named Massimo Tamburini stunned the world with his awe-inspiring creation.



Last but not least, the bike’s analog odometer shows less than 16k miles (about 25,000 km), and you could be the next person who gets to make those digits spin. This mouth-watering 916 is currently listed on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform, where you may place your bids at no reserve until Wednesday, October 27. For the time being, the top bidder is willing to spend $7,500 on this tasty piece of Italian The 1996 MY Ducati 916 is put in motion thanks to a liquid-cooled Desmoquattro L-twin engine, paired with a six-speed transmission and a hydraulic clutch mechanism. This nasty animal boasts dual overhead camshafts, eight desmodromic valves, and a generous compression ratio of 11.0:1. At around 9,000 wailing spins per minute, the 916cc powerplant is good for up to 109 savage stallions.When the mill purrs at 7,000 revs, it will deliver a copious torque output figure of 66 pound-feet (89 Nm) to the rear three-spoke hoop by means of a chain final drive. Upon touching the ground, this ungodly oomph enables Bologna’s missile to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 3.1 face-melting seconds, while its quarter-mile time is rated at 10.6 ticks.Additionally, the 916 prides itself with a scorching top speed of no less than 160 mph (257 kph). A tubular steel trellis frame – which rests on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks and an Ohlins piggyback monoshock – is tasked with holding the powertrain components in place. Optimal stopping power is summoned by drilled brake rotors and a selection of Brembo goodies on both ends.As you might’ve already noticed, the Duc featured above also carries numerous bolt-on accessories, such as a new license plate holder, aftermarket clip-ons, and carbon fiber exhaust mufflers from Termignoni. You will spot a premium set of Pirelli Diablo Corsa III tires, as well as a high-grade steering damper developed by Ducati Performance.Last but not least, the bike’s analog odometer shows less than 16k miles (about 25,000 km), and you could be the next person who gets to make those digits spin. This mouth-watering 916 is currently listed on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform, where you may place your bids at no reserve until Wednesday, October 27. For the time being, the top bidder is willing to spend $7,500 on this tasty piece of Italian machinery , but we’ll probably see this figure crossing into the five-digit realm within the next couple of days.

