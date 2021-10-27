BMW M3 Touring vs. Alfa Giulia QV Wagon Is the Battle We Crave but Will Never Get

Every now and then, a seemingly perfect setup comes to life. Virtually, in this case. This is kind of unfortunate – at least as far as high-performance station wagon fans are concerned.
BMW has confirmed quite a while ago – and thoughtfully teased or allowed the world’s spy photographers to capture it – that its current M3 generation will become available (soon, hopefully) both in four-door sedan form and with a five-door estate body style.
Since then, lots and lots of minds strived to imagine its looks. Frankly, despite the current heavy camouflage, it’s not a neuron-intensive exercise. As such, virtual artists around the world jumped at the occasion of presenting their vision for the upcoming BMW M3 Touring (G81). And, as one can easily guess, it’s going to share the divisive front end with the sedan and coupe/convertible siblings.
Meanwhile, the rear end is envisioned as a family’s delight, with enough trunk space for groceries, kid accessories, or chunky vacation luggage cases. On the other hand, Alfa Romeo did not take the bait and will probably never give us a Giulia station wagon, let alone a Quadrifoglio estate. But that hasn’t stopped at least one pixel master from imagining it.
Better yet, Sugar Chow – the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 across social media – has also dreamed of a quick and feisty encounter between its CGI depictions of the M3 Competition Touring and Giulia QV Wagon. What do you know, it seems my (virtual) prayers got listened to... and quicker than I dared to imagine.
Splashed in a digital yet entirely misty atmosphere, the duo is showcasing a high-performance case of synchronized dance... or perhaps the smoke is caused by the tires breaking traction. Who knows, maybe the rivals actually decided to pose for the camera in a classic drift battle stance. That would be something, right? Especially considering that between them we have some 1,000 hp+ to ogle at!
