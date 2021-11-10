autoevolution
Funny 1980s Chevy “El Cocomino” Is CGI Serious Thanks to Widebody Black Mamba Kit

10 Nov 2021, 11:03 UTC ·
While it certainly wasn’t the only coupe utility sold across North American markets, Chevrolet’s El Camino is probably the most memorable and easy to recognize. Even when slapped with an awkward name and a deadly-sounding virtual aero kit.
The coupe utility niche has silently died out in the United States, but it might one day make a cool return – just look at the recent crazy success of the compact unibody pickup truck segment. Back when the idea of passenger car looks from the front and pickup truck utility levels in the back was still highly entertaining, the Chevy El Camino had a bit of competition.

Dodge was selling the Rampage, Ford offered Ranchero and Durango alternatives, while even Plymouth had a try with the Scamp. General Motors, of course, was also eager to chip away at El Camino’s market share with its home-brewed Sprint/Caballero option. But El Camino still prevailed as far as the general audience is concerned.

Now, the reason it was gone but not forgotten might also have to do with the cool nameplate – not just the actual features. So, purists are going to run away in tears or charge up in anger when hearing about this “El Cocomino” project. Luckily for them, it’s just a virtual transformation.

And unfortunately for everyone else – it's also mere wishful thinking. Rostislav Prokop, the pixel master behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media, gives us a quick and (only) apparently unpolished El Camino transformation. It’s not just a new name, though.

Instead, the Chevy coupe utility – which seems to be a refreshed member of the fifth-generation posse – has been seriously dressed up with a menacing Black Mamba widebody aerodynamic kit. The looks of the silver and black attire might be familiar, just like the name. And it’s because this signature styling has appeared on several other projects stemming from the imagination of the Czech virtual artist.

And we don’t mind intermittently seeing them pop up here and there. It’s just that we really wished the CGI expert gave us more POVs for his latest creation, as was usually the case with his past creations.


Editor's note:

Gallery includes official images of Chevrolet El Camino SS.
Chevrolet el camino coupe utility Black MAmba widebody kit rendering Rostislav Prokop Chevrolet El Camino
 
 
 
 
 

