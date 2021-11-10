GMC Acadia Drops Pair of Doors, Gains 500-HP Twin-Turbo, Mutates As Reborn Typhoon

Many automotive pixel masters seem to deliver out-of-this-world creations inspired by genius ideas, but others have Eureka moments from performing mundane tasks. Then, a cool virtual interpretation is always the key to success.
Jim, the CGI expert behind the jlord8 account on social media, has a seemingly never-ending stream of ideas delivered to his fans on a regular, daily basis. As such, it’s obvious that he doesn’t need a lot of cooking to bake an idea fresh out of the virtual oven. Sometimes, all it takes is a casual street sighting.
Just like it happened to him with the recently upgraded 2021 GMC Acadia. The crossover SUV was born in 2006 and, starting with the 2007 model year, it shared the same GM Lambda architecture with the Saturn Outlook, Chevy Traverse, and Buick Enclave siblings.
A second generation dropped by NAIAS a decade later and, from the 2017 model year onward, it shared C1XX platform components with the Enclave, Cadillac XT5, and XT6, as well as the Chevy Blazer and Traverse. To make sure it won’t grow long in the tooth, GMC presented a refresh for the 2020 model year, borrowing styling cues from the GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck.
Customers can have new high-tech features, an all-new AT4 trim, as well as a fresh 2.0-liter turbo inline-four (in addition to the 2.5-liter four-pot and 3.6-liter V6). But they won’t be able to drop a couple of doors, sport a 500-horsepower twin-turbo mill in addition to AWD, and call it a Typhoon. Only this pixel master can achieve that.
Luckily, he did share his dreamy rebirth of the feisty 1991 to 1993 GMC Typhoon with us. And we have to say the quick changes look as sweet as freshly roasted marshmallows. Unfortunately, it’s just wishful thinking and we’ll probably never see that cool transformation in real life, which is a shame!
