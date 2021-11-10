Three Lamborghini Essenza SCV12s Hitting the Limiter Simultaneously Is Unreasonably Loud

This right here is what EV haters talk about when they bemoan the lack of sound associated with battery-powered vehicles. It's not the four-cylinder turbo or the naturally-aspirated V6s they're going to miss, but the absolute masterpieces such as the 6.5-liter V12s animating these rare Lamborghini Essenza SCV12s.
There's a vast list of great engines produced by carmakers the world over, with some countries even becoming famous for a certain type of layout. For instance, Japan will always be remembered for its straight-six units, whereas the U.S. car culture is virtually synonymous with the V8 engine, particularly in the supercharged flavor.
The Italians, however, are the undisputed kings of naturally-aspirated V12 engines. That's hardly the setup of the future – or even the present, for that matter – but it didn't keep Lamborghini from launching a brand-new model using this layout as recently as last year.
Granted, the Essenza SCV12 isn't your ordinary type of car. With a production run limited to 40 units, these Lambos were destined from the start for a life of exclusivity. However, it goes even further than that: since the Essenza SCV12 isn't street-legal, the only place you can see one is on the track or the floor of some auto show.
Customers of the 830 hp supercar aren't encouraged to take their prized possessions home, having the possibility instead to store them inside a special facility near Lambo's plant in Sant'Agata Bolognese. Most of us would have a hard time sleeping at night with the car so far away, but these people have garages full of other distractions, not to mention the possibility to see what their baby is doing at any time thanks to 24h surveillance.
The Essenza SCV12 is the most powerful naturally-aspirated model produced by Lamborghini, but also the last. However sad that might seem, give the video below a try (headphones mandatory) and tell us if you can think of a more raucous swan song than this one? That beautiful cacophony of three SCV12s revving at the same time is definitely something to behold.
