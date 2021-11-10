What3words Enabled by Alexa To Be Offered With All Lamborghini Huracan Models

More and more automakers start to integrate what3words in their cars, with the new navigation technology claiming to be a game-changer in terms of accuracy. Lamborghini is one of them, as the manufacturer recently announced it plans to adopt it in all its Huracan models.
Allowing drivers to seamlessly and accurately navigate wherever they want to by voice command, using just three words, is indeed the future of mobility. One that Lamborghini promises to embrace starting mid-2022 when it plans to make what3words enabled by Alexa available to its entire Huracan range.
Lamborghini drivers will be able to explore off the beaten track or find a VIP entrance to an exclusive venue with just three words, enjoying a top-of-the-range experience, with what3words and Alexa offering the perfect solution for navigation, as stated by Chris Sheldrick, what3words CEO. The system will also work entirely offline.
As claimed by the Italian carmaker, Lamborghini is the first automotive brand to incorporate Amazon Alexa’s complete control. Now, by also adopting the new what3words technology, users will be able to navigate to a precise 3 m (9.8 ft) square with a simple voice command.
So what makes this new navigation system so special and how does it work? Well, to start with, accuracy is the number one selling point of what3words, and the way it can deliver it is by using a unique approach.
What3words divides the globe into 10x10 ft (3x3 m) squares, 57 trillion of them, to be more precise. Each of them is given a unique address, which consists of a unique combination of three words so that users can be sent to any location in the world with an accuracy of 10 ft (3 m).
Lamborghini is not the only automaker to adopt the what3words technology, with Lotus, Ford, Tesla, and many others embracing it as well. What3words is also available as a free app for both iOS and Android devices.
