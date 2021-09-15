New Waze Update Lets Puppets Power Navigation Features

Google-owned Waze has made it quite a hobby to roll out special content available for a limited time, and this month, the company is introducing new car icons, moods, and navigation voices inspired by the famous Fraggle Rock puppet show.
Available on both iPhone and Android, the update allows users to “Drive with The Fraggles,” with the new options placed right in the main menu within Waze.
Tapping this option allows you to choose between several moods, including Reed, Mokey, Boober, Wembley, Gobo, Doozer, and Junior Gorg, but also select one of the two limited-edition car icons coming in the form of the Buldoozer and the Doozer Scooter.
If what you’re interested in is a new voice for your navigation, this limited pack allows you to enable Red to guide you on the road from the same menu.
Needless to say, all this content is only available as long as you use Waze in English. The parent company hasn’t shared any timing specifics as to when Fraggle Rock is projected to be removed from Waze, but there’s a chance this happens at the end of the month.
Once this takes place, your Waze settings will return to your current configuration, with the voice navigation, car icon, and mood to be automatically restored.
All these updates are great for the overall experience on Waze, but their limited availability is quite a shortcoming, especially because most of them are automatically removed after only a couple of weeks. Of course, there’s no way to bypass this limitation and stick with a limited-time pack for longer than Waze allows users to.
The good news is such updates are available everywhere, but the bad news is they’re only offered in English. This makes sense given it’d take Waze plenty of time to release voice support in other languages too, but at the end of the day, this means most users would just have to stick with the car icons and the moods included in these packs.
