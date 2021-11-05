Italian Artist Pays Homage to the Lamborghini Huracan EVO, Turns It Into a Minotaur

3 This Lamborghini Huracan EVO Is Bologna’s Airport New Exclusive Follow-Me Car

Paolo Troilo’s masterpiece "Minotauro” wanted to bring an homage to the Huracan EVO after the artist got the chance to see what the Lambo’s all about from behind the wheel. Troilo explains that, while he usually sees slowness as the key to pleasure, beauty, and culture, trying out the Italian-made hurricane proved to him that acceleration, speed, and momentum are capable of releasing the same energy.In an artistic and colorful description of his epic experience, he explains what he felt while driving the Huracan : he heard the sound of the wind picking up as the space narrowed and time distorted.Troilo depicts a fusion between man, Lamborghini’s bull symbol, and the concept of myth expressed in the supernatural and almost animalistic force exuded by the man’s figure painted on the sides of the car, as explained by the automaker. The forearms and clenched fists on the front hood of the Lambo are described as a reminiscence of a bull’s horns. As for the name of the artwork (Minotaur), the painter explains it was inspired by the mix of emotion and meaning he experienced when encountering Lamborghini.The Italian automaker declares itself proud with the result, stating that the company is accustomed to art, which has always influenced its cars, but even so, it considers Troilo’s "Minotauro" to be an exceptionally unique creation.Unveiled on November 4 at La Bullona in Milan, the Minotaur was then moved to the Serbelloni Palace, also in Milan. It will be on display there until November 13, along with some other works of the artist, as part of his "Troilo-Milan One Way" exhibition.

