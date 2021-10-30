A New Navigation System Makes Its Way to Millions of Cars Promising Insane Accuracy

Navigation apps have become a must-have weapon in the digital arsenal of modern drivers, even for short trips, and this is why the likes of Google Maps and Waze are incredibly popular these days.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the only worthy options available right now.
what3words, for example, is a solution whose adoption is on the rise, and the whole thing happens for a very simple reason. The service promises something that nobody else offers: insane accuracy, as it’s able to pinpoint exactly where you need to go.
And it does this with a unique approach. what3words divides the planet into 10x10 feet (3x3 meter) squares, and each square is given a unique address made of three random words. This way, you can theoretically send someone to any location in the world with an accuracy of no less than 3 meters.
So how is what3words making its way to cars out there? First of all, it’s already available as a mobile app, so if you want to give it a try today, it can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store.
More recently, however, what3words started working with HARMAN to make its way to the HARMAN Ignite Store, which according to the two companies, “allows automakers to offer what3words as an in-car navigation feature.”
In other words, what3words can now come pre-loaded with the car, so you won’t have to do anything else on your end if you want to use the app. The navigation per se, however, is still handled by other apps that are integrated into what3words.
The good news is more and more people discover the benefits of this service, especially when they need to find a specific address precisely and without worrying about mapping data. Authorities across the world, for example, are also implementing what3words into their systems, especially when a timely response is needed, as it’s the case of emergency teams.
