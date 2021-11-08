Virgin Orbit and Japan’s Biggest Airline to Make History With Air-Launched Rockets

4 The Lamborghini Sian Looks at Home in Milan, Puts on a Show at Night

2 Chris Harris Tries Out the Lamborghini Sian, Is He Impressed?

More on this:

$3M Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Promotes Social Distancing, Wears Giant Facemask in Public

Before officially bidding farewell to the Aventador , and with it to the fabulous naturally aspirated V12 engine, Lamborghini built several vehicles based on the flagship supercar. One of them was the Sian FKP 37, named after the late Ferdinand Karl Piech (FKP) and his year of birth (1937), and it is just as crazy to look at as it is to drive. 6 photos



A lucky few have had the unique chance to experience and even thrash them around the track, yet the video shared at the bottom of the page isn’t about fast driving nor about revealing its quirks and features. That’s because this is more of a ‘spy’ clip that puts the spotlight on a dark example, with light blue accents and brass (or is it copper?) wheels.



The supercar in question was filmed in Italy, close to the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, and likely represents some last-minute road testing of this particular



In case you forgot, the Sian FKP 37 uses the same 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine as the one in the Aventador, assisted by electricity, for a total output of 808 horsepower. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs only 2.8 seconds, and flat-out, it can do 217 mph (350 kph).



Officially unveiled more than two years ago, right before the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (ah, the good old days!), the Sian FKP 37 Coupe was followed shortly by the Roadster . Production was capped at 63 units for the former and 19 for the latter, and both of them were sold in no time.A lucky few have had the unique chance to experience and even thrash them around the track, yet the video shared at the bottom of the page isn’t about fast driving nor about revealing its quirks and features. That’s because this is more of a ‘spy’ clip that puts the spotlight on a dark example, with light blue accents and brass (or is it copper?) wheels.The supercar in question was filmed in Italy, close to the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, and likely represents some last-minute road testing of this particular Sian FKP 37 , before prepping it for shipping. The vehicle has white protective wrap on its entire front end, which keeps the nose safe from pebbles and other small debris, and it can also be seen around the wheel arches, on the side skirts, and parts of the diffuser.In case you forgot, the Sian FKP 37 uses the same 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine as the one in the Aventador, assisted by electricity, for a total output of 808 horsepower. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs only 2.8 seconds, and flat-out, it can do 217 mph (350 kph).