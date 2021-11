$3M Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Promotes Social Distancing, Wears Giant Facemask in Public

Officially unveiled more than two years ago, right before the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (ah, the good old days!), the Sian FKP 37 Coupe was followed shortly by the Roadster . Production was capped at 63 units for the former and 19 for the latter, and both of them were sold in no time.A lucky few have had the unique chance to experience and even thrash them around the track, yet the video shared at the bottom of the page isn’t about fast driving nor about revealing its quirks and features. That’s because this is more of a ‘spy’ clip that puts the spotlight on a dark example, with light blue accents and brass (or is it copper?) wheels.The supercar in question was filmed in Italy, close to the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, and likely represents some last-minute road testing of this particular Sian FKP 37 , before prepping it for shipping. The vehicle has white protective wrap on its entire front end, which keeps the nose safe from pebbles and other small debris, and it can also be seen around the wheel arches, on the side skirts, and parts of the diffuser.In case you forgot, the Sian FKP 37 uses the same 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine as the one in the Aventador, assisted by electricity, for a total output of 808 horsepower. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs only 2.8 seconds, and flat-out, it can do 217 mph (350 kph).