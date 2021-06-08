5 Lamborghini Sian Roadster Unveiled, Is Already Sold Out

3 Here’s the First Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Delivered in the United States

1 $4 Million Lamborghini Sian Shuts Down London as Onlookers Bust Out Their Phones

More on this:

LEGO Technic Builds Epic Life-Size Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Replica

Last year’s 1:8 scale LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 was nothing compared to what you’re looking at right here. Ladies and gentlemen, this is a life-size Sian replica, built from over 400,000 LEGO elements and weighing around 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg). 40 photos



LEGO and Lamborghini worked together for 8,660 hours to complete the development work and subsequently the construction of the car, whose chassis is identical to the



Then there are the lights, built by LEGO to reflect how the real Sian’s epsilon headlights and hexagonal taillights power up and down. As for the interior, there’s a brick-built steering wheel that features the Lamborghini emblem and the Italian flag. The toymaker also built all the dashboard controls and the racing seats.



By the way, this is also the first full-scale LEGO Group product to feature a paintbrush-effect UV color coating, which was applied at Lamborghini’s own paint shop.







“Our designers love a challenge, so you can imagine their delight when we tasked them to think slightly larger than normal with this model. They jumped at the chance of teaming up with our amazing designers and engineers who build these impressive life-sized models at our Kladno factory’s model production workshop in the Czech Republic, and really pushing the boundaries of what can be done with LEGO Technic,” said LEGO Group senior VP of product and marketing, Lena Dixen.



This build is said to mirror the real car’s dimensions to the millimeter, and for it to come to life, LEGO had to make 20 different types of elements specifically for this project. All in all, 154 different elements were used.LEGO and Lamborghini worked together for 8,660 hours to complete the development work and subsequently the construction of the car, whose chassis is identical to the real-life Sian at 4,980 mm (196 inches) long, 2,101 mm (82.71 inches) wide, and 1,133 mm (44.6 inches) high. The body panels meanwhile and made from an intricate fabric of bespoke interconnecting hexagonal LEGO Technic elements.Then there are the lights, built by LEGO to reflect how the real Sian’s epsilon headlights and hexagonal taillights power up and down. As for the interior, there’s a brick-built steering wheel that features the Lamborghini emblem and the Italian flag. The toymaker also built all the dashboard controls and the racing seats.By the way, this is also the first full-scale LEGO Group product to feature a paintbrush-effect UV color coating, which was applied at Lamborghini’s own paint shop.Last but not least, the wheels, which are real Lamborghini Sian wheels, measuring 20-inches at the front and 21-inches at the rear, wear Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.“Our designers love a challenge, so you can imagine their delight when we tasked them to think slightly larger than normal with this model. They jumped at the chance of teaming up with our amazing designers and engineers who build these impressive life-sized models at our Kladno factory’s model production workshop in the Czech Republic, and really pushing the boundaries of what can be done with LEGO Technic,” said LEGO Group senior VP of product and marketing, Lena Dixen.

load press release