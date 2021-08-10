Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Rendered as the Ultimate 2060 Barn Find

Everyone likes to dig through their great grandparents' stuff in hope of finding antiques or memorabilia, or just unexpected gems that don't carry any specific value but simply look cool because they feel so out of place in this modern age.
Well, coming across an old car abandoned somewhere you wouldn't expect to find it feels just like that, but multiplied by a thousand. Obviously, some of these vehicles need more than just a polish, so restoring them is not something within anyone's power (both financially and emotionally because it takes a lot of time and dedication). However, those who can go through with them get to relive that thrill they felt when they first found the car for a second time when they see the rebuilding process complete.
They might even make a clip documenting the whole process, from the moment they spot the car covered in dust and neglect to when it's ready to make its first classic car show appearance. And since most people don't get to experience any of that first-hand, we'll gladly tag along from behind our displays.
This isn't something we tend to think about, but plenty of the cars we see around today should, someday, be considered classics themselves. Maybe not so much the Chevrolet Spark, though we're sure it too will have its share of fans in the future, but the more expensive or exclusive models will surely be sought after.
Well, they can hardly get more expensive and exclusive than the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 - the 807 hp hybrid supercar from the Sant'Agata-based manufacturer that marks its first-ever model using an electric motor to help boost the performance. With the production limited to just 63 units worldwide and a price tag to match, it's hard to imagine anyone could ever forget about their prized Lambo, but then again stranger things have happened.
For now, though, the only way you'll see the Italian supercar resting on bricks with its wheels either missing or hanging out at an unnatural angle is in this rendering made by the Dizzy Viper. The image shows a red Sián with black accents waiting inside an actual barn (it's a wooden structure) to be discovered and, hopefully, brought back to working condition.
Is this the kind of "first start in 30 years" clip that our kids/grandkids will be watching? If it is, can we just say, "the lucky bastards!" They'll get to hear that wonderful V12 engine come back to life after such a long period of neglect, with all the emotion that comes with it. Well, if you ever needed one more reason to get in shape and take good care of your body so you'll have as long a life as possible, here it is.
