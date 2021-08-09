Lamborghini Should Make 112 Units of the New Countach LPI 800-4

We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming. ?#Lamborghini #Countach pic.twitter.com/nXctgIuyqe — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 9, 2021

The website shared two images that present some aspects of the new car. The first one seems to come from the exclusive app for Lamborghini owners called Lamborghini Unica. The other appears to be from a stand in which the car was already revealed to some customers.If you are not aware yet of the official news about the new Countach, you can read our previous article about that or see Lamborghini’s tweet below. The company made a video for that tweet in which it talks about “the rebirth of a dream.” It would not be a rebirth if it were just a concept, like the Miura in 2006.While the Sián will have 63 units of the coupe and 19 of the roadster, the Countach would have 112 cars, sold at €3 million each. A roadster version would be unlikely if Lamborghini is to be faithful to what the original model was. Considering it already isn’t – the Countach was a rear-wheel-drive vehicle with no hybrid system – everything is possible.It is clear Lamborghini is following the same idea Bugatti pursued with the Divo, Centodieci, and La Voiture Noire: to use a platform that already exists and produce unique vehicles with astonishing price tags. Legally speaking, they have already been homologated with the original car, which helps lower development costs.More than the technical specifications or the price, we are interested in hearing what Winkelmann will say about the “rebirth of a dream.” The strategy is clear, but coherence will need a lot of help to keep standing. If the Lamborghini CEO can pull that out, he may have new limited series vehicles in the company’s plans. How about the Miura?Getting into the juicy details, the new car will be called Countach LPI 800-4. The car will premiere in Pebble Beach on August 15, and it will use the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 and hybrid system the Sián FKP 37 introduced. In fact, both cars will share more than that.