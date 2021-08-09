Here's the Most Poster-Worthy Car of All Times, an Icon Released in the 70s

Motorheads express their love for cars in many ways and hanging on posters of their favorite wheeler is definitely one of them. Tastes vary, but as it turns out, the British all agree on one particular car they like to see hanging on their walls: the Lamborghini Countach.
Pin-ups are part of our human culture. If we like something or someone, we have to look at them as much as possible. And what better way to do that than through a striking poster? When it comes to cars, there are so many “pin-worthy” choices to go with. But the Countach seems to be the number one preference, according to the British Motor Show.
Lamborghini’s exotic masterpiece has been crowned as the all-time favorite pin-up poster car among the followers of the international motor show. It even managed to beat Ferrari Testarossa and Porsche 959. According to British Motor Show CEO Andy Entwistle, around one in five car fans have had a Lamborghini Countach poster hanging above their bed.
And while we get while the Italian sports car got the lead, there were some strange choices as well among the fans of the show. For instance, someone admitted to having a Fiat Uno 55S hanging on his bedroom wall, and another one proudly displays a Leyland Roadrunner truck.
This year’s British Motor Show takes place between August 19 and August 22 and it promises to be the most interactive automotive event of the year. Tickets start at approximately $25 (£18.50).
The Lamborghini Countach is an icon with an impressive history. It first came out in the 70s, as a replacement for the Miura, the first modern supercar of all times (produced between 1971 and 1987). Italian designer Marcello Gandini was the man who created the legendary shape of the Countach.
The first idea car was the LP 500 prototype, presented in 1971 at the Geneva Motor Show. And the first US-approved Countach was the 1985 Lamborghini Countach LP 5000 Quattrovalvole, with 455 HP at 7,000 rpm and a 5.2-liter (317.3 cu-in) engine.
Lamborghini’s exotic masterpiece has been crowned as the all-time favorite pin-up poster car among the followers of the international motor show. It even managed to beat Ferrari Testarossa and Porsche 959. According to British Motor Show CEO Andy Entwistle, around one in five car fans have had a Lamborghini Countach poster hanging above their bed.
And while we get while the Italian sports car got the lead, there were some strange choices as well among the fans of the show. For instance, someone admitted to having a Fiat Uno 55S hanging on his bedroom wall, and another one proudly displays a Leyland Roadrunner truck.
This year’s British Motor Show takes place between August 19 and August 22 and it promises to be the most interactive automotive event of the year. Tickets start at approximately $25 (£18.50).
The Lamborghini Countach is an icon with an impressive history. It first came out in the 70s, as a replacement for the Miura, the first modern supercar of all times (produced between 1971 and 1987). Italian designer Marcello Gandini was the man who created the legendary shape of the Countach.
The first idea car was the LP 500 prototype, presented in 1971 at the Geneva Motor Show. And the first US-approved Countach was the 1985 Lamborghini Countach LP 5000 Quattrovalvole, with 455 HP at 7,000 rpm and a 5.2-liter (317.3 cu-in) engine.