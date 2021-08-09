Mars Dune Alpha to Take Crews to Mars Right Here on Earth, Perfect Humans Wanted

Lambo Aventador SVJ Gives Lightning-Fast Shift Goosebumps on Its Way to 214 MPH

Except for the various special editions and the recently unveiled Aventador Ultimae , the SVJ is the pinnacle of Lamborghini’s flagship model for the second decade of the 20th century. And it’s a great roaring one... 26 photos “the shifts sound insane” - which is absolutely true. One might even say they sound beyond insane.



But people then started to focus on whether or not the Aventador SVJ has a single or double-clutch transmission. Folks, for the record, it’s “an automatic-manual hybrid that utilizes independent shift rods for shift speeds that rival DCT transmissions,” according to Lamborghini Palm Beach, Florida. So, don’t squabble



One day soon, these sights and sounds will be gone. Perhaps forever. After all, not just the ICE in nature anymore...



So why don’t we all enjoy this four-minute snippet of internal combustion craziness? After all, it comes with those “insane” shift sounds. And a couple of sound checks in the very beginning, along with a few consistent POVs directed solely at the speedometer and the GPS app to put everything into the split-second perspective.



The one that has a three-second launch to 100 kph (62 mph), among others. Such as the zero to 200 kph (124 mph) time of around nine seconds, and a 10.58s quarter mile. And, naturally, there’s also a top speed attempt... though it seems even Max from AutoTopNL has finally



