Mercedes-Benz EQS Is One Pricey Piece of Electric Automotive Luxury in Germany

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS, aka the S-Class of electric vehicles, has officially launched in Germany. The zero-emission luxury model is available in two distinctive specifications, and an Edition 1 model for a limited period.
Choosing the EQS means having to pay a minimum of €106,374.10 (equal to $124,998) in its home market, for the 450+ variant. This is a rear-wheel drive model, with a combined output of 333 PS (328 HP / 245 kW) and 568 Nm (419lb-ft) peak torque, that takes 6.2 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and has a 210 kph (130 mph) top speed.
For the EQS 580 4Matic, which features all-wheel drive, the automaker is asking at least €135,529.10 ($159,258). It brings 523 PS (516 HP / 385 kW) and 855 Nm (631 lb-ft) of torque, dropping the acceleration time to 4.3 seconds, and having an identical top speed to the lesser version. Both models feature 200 kW DC fast charging, taking a little over 30 minutes for a 10 to 80% charge.
Carrying a premium of €18,433.10 ($21,660), the Edition 1 has the AMG Line exterior add-ons, Obsidian Black metallic paint, 21-inch AMG wheels, ‘Edition 1’ badging, and panoramic sunroof. These are complemented by the Designo Nappa leather upholstery in Neva Grey / Reflex Blue, luxury front seats with contour lighting and four-way lumbar support, Reflex Blue Nappa-look upper instrument panel and beltlines, ‘Edition 1’ backlit door sills, and a few other things.
Customers can further bump the price of the Mercedes-Benz EQS by choosing the multitude of options available. These include the Intelligent Park Pilot (€1,844.50 / $2,167), MBUX Hyperscreen (standard on the 580 4Matic, €8,568 / $10,068 on the base model), Energizing Air Control Plus (€535.50 / $629), Burmester audio (€1,428 / $1,678), Advanced Package (€2,082.50 / $2,447), Advanced Plus Package (€7,021 / $8,250), Premium Package (€11,781 / $13,844), and Premium Plus Package (€14,994 / $17,619).
Deliveries will kick off from the end of September in Germany, and the car will officially touch down in the United States in the fourth quarter of the year.
