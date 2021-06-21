The Lamborghini Sian Looks at Home in Milan, Puts on a Show at Night

The Milano Monza Motor Show isn't one of those big auto shows that sees important car debuts, but this year's edition brought together an impressive lineup of supercars. We've seen the Bugatti Bolide scare bystanders with its thunder-like cold start, now it's time to check out the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 put on a show in Milan at night.
The footage was taken right before the Italian supercar was loaded into a truck, most likely to be transported back to Lamborghini's headquarters. But not before the company showcased it for a bit in the pedestrian zone in Milan city center, where the show took place. And needless to say, the Sian looks right at home among cultural heritage buildings and statues.
While it doesn't sound as thunderous as the Bugatti Bolide's straight exhaust W16, the Sian's V12 makes quite the racket when the gas pedal hits the floor. There is some revving going on in the video (not as much as we'd like though) to remind us that Lambo's last naturally aspirated V12 is a work of art.
The guys at Lambo don't seem to be in a hurry to load the supercar into the truck. The driver circles the auto show area and leaves the car parked a few times with both doors up, the perfect opportunity for bystanders to take shots of the Sian in all its glory.
As a brief reminder, the Sian FKP 37 is Lamborghini's first hybrid production vehicle. The all-motor 6.5-liter V12, rated at 774 horsepower, is backed by a 34-horsepower electric motor. The combo generates a combined 807 horsepower, more than any other Lamborghini in production right now.
The Sian also showcases innovative battery technology, using a supercapacitor instead of conventional lithium-ion units. Integrated with the electric motor into the gearbox, the supercapacitor provides three times the power of a conventional lithium-ion battery of the same weight.
Limited to only 63 units as a tribute to Lamborghini's founding year, the Sian FKP 37 is priced at around $3 million. Most of these cars will probably rest in private collections so many of us won't get to see them in the metal. We might as well enjoy all the video footage we can get.
