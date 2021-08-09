4 Rendered Lamborghini Countach "Cyber Plug" Looks Like an Electric Monster

Lamborghini Teases New Countach, It Is Not Electric

Lamborghini has published a teaser video of a new Countach. The Italian exotic brand has prepared a 20-second-long video that announces the news. The automaker is fully aware of the fact that the Countach was the image to hang on your wall in your childhood, but now the Italians are promising "the rebirth of a dream." 20 photos



The news of a new Countach comes 31 years after the Italian automaker stopped making the rear mid-engine sports car. Lamborghini started making the Countach in 1974, but only made 1983 units. Many have since perished, but the exotic design that popularized the wedge shape was cemented in history.

Initially, the LP500 prototype, which preceded the Countach, was designed by Marcello Gandini while working at Bertone, the famous Italian design house. It was not the first wedge-shaped Italian car, as the Lancia Stratos Zero concept had that honor, and the Stratos Zero was also a Gandini design.



Lamborghini fans should be well aware of the Gandini name, as he worked on the



The production version of the Countach was perfected by the late Paolo Stanzani, who worked for Lamborghini's Experience Department, along with handling the company's relations with body shops, including Zagato, Touring, Bertone, and many others.



Stanzani is regarded as the father of the Miura's technical development, and he then worked for several automakers, including, but not limited to Alfa Romeo, Suzuki, and Renault. He was also CEO and Technical Director of Bugatti right until the company was about to display the EB110.



Lamborghini had a third designer for the Countach, which was limited to the 25th Anniversary Edition for the company's quarter-century anniversary, which was launched in 1988. The latter was the fastest and most refined version of the Countach, with a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 183 mph (295 km/h).



The designer of the

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the gallery shows 50th Anniversary Lamborghini Countach study developed by a CGI artist that is unrelated to the Italian brand.

